Alhaji Tanko Yakassai speaks on Peter Obi’s chances in the 2023 general election.

Alhaji Tanko Yakassai, a senior politician, claims that two major political parties will compete for the presidency in 2023. He asserted that ahead of the election, the All Progressive Congress and the People’s Democratic Party are still of interest. The wise man claimed that the two parties have a strong national structure and that it would be difficult to undermine their position.

Peter Obi’s chances against the two major parties are discussed by the elder statesman. He claimed that the grassroots support for Peter Obi does not match the support he receives on social media. He noted that the majority of Obi supporters will not cast ballots on Election Day. He claims that some people who are unaware of Nigeria’s political system will be shocked by the results of the 2023 election.

“This election is not about social media,” he stated. It has to do with people going to vote. How many people will vote on social media? Many of them are simply lying to themselves.

