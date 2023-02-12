Alhaji Tanko Yakassai Speaks On Peter Obi’s Chances Against APC And PDP In The 2023 Election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Elder Statesman, Alhaji Tanko Yakassai has alleged that the 2023 Presidential election is between two major political parties. He alleged that the All Progressive Congress and the Peoples Democratic Party remains the topic of interest ahead of the election. The Elder statesman alleged that the two parties have a profound structure across the country and it would be difficult to upset their ranking.

The Elder statesman speaking on Peter Obi’s chances against the two big parties. He alleged that the support Peter Obi is receiving on Social media does not translate to the support at the grassroots. He pointed out that most of the Obi supporters are not going to vote on the Election Day. According to him, the 2023 election results is going to be shocking for some people who have little idea about how politics is being played in Nigeria.

He said, ”This election is not about Social media. It is about people going to cast their votes. How many of the people in the Social media will vote? A lot of them are just deceiving themselves.”

[Extracts From Punch paper]

Oxygen (

)