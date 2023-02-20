This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Alhaji Seidu Hints On The Comment Atiku Made In 1999 That Affected His Relationship With Northerners

A founding member of the Northern Elders Forum, Alhaji Seidu Baba, reportedly stated that Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP presidential candidate, is neither the candidate of the North nor is he eligible to be one, according to news that was posted online by the Vanguard Newspaper.

The northern elder reportedly said this in an interview while denying rumours that the NEF intended to endorse Atiku as their consensus candidate. The interview took place outside of a ceremony in Abuja honouring the NEF’s 10th anniversary.

Atiku Abubakar, he claimed, has not been perceived as someone who is close to the North because he has not been fair to the North, and he’s a kind of politician that’s far away from the north.

Atiku was supposed to be the most senior political office holder from the North in the Federal Government at the time as vice president of Nigeria, but he at the occasion condemned all Northern Leaders and Elders, he claimed, during the 1999 book launch of Sa’adu Zungur at Arewa House in Kaduna, written by Prof. M.A. Yakubu, the current chairman of INEC.

In his subsequent remarks, he continued, “In Atiku’s speech, he told his perplexed audience that the Northern Leaders and Elders were the people who failed the North and the nation. They, he claimed, were the ones to blame for the issues. His difficulties in the North started then”.

As a Nigerian, what are your thoughts on this? Please share your opinions in the comment section. Don’t forget to follow me for more interesting updates.

Source: Vanguard

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds

News )

#Alhaji #Seidu #Hints #Comment #Atiku #Affected #Relationship #NorthernersAlhaji Seidu Hints On The Comment Atiku Made In 1999 That Affected His Relationship With Northerners Publish on 2023-02-20 21:32:06