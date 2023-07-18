Alhaji Needs To Repay My Bride Price- Lateef Adedimeji’s Wife Mo Bimpe Says As She Drops Photos

Popular Nollywood Yoruba actor, and filmmaker, Lateef Adetola Adedimeji’s wife Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji has taken to her Instagram page to share new adorable pictures of herself with a post. She looks so beautiful, attractive, and gorgeous in her lovely well designed native native outfit she rocked with lovely style of headtie, as she posed for the camera in styles.

She made known in her post that her handsome husband and a colleague, Alhaji Abdullateef Adetola Adedimeji needs to repay her bride price because this gorgeousness is on a whole new level. The beautiful couple got married few years ago and has been living happily together as husband and wife.

Adebimpe Oyebade Adedimeji so known as Mo Bimpe, is a Nigerian Nollywood actress, Wife, Filmmaker, Movie producer, Entrepreneur, Brand ambassador, and Brand influencer with about 2,100,000 followers on her page. She is well known for her actions and versatility in the Yoruba films. She is gifted, skilful, and highly talented at delivery of roles. Her way of acting and interpretation of roles is loved and cherished by her fans.

Checkout some people's comments below.

