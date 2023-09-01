Alhaji Mohammed: Owner Of Demolished Abuja Duplex Vows To Commit FCT Minister, Wike To Prison

Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Kamba, an Abuja-based developer, has declared his intent to take legal action against Barr Nyesom Wike, the FCT Minister, and file a lawsuit against the Director of the Development Control for what he perceives as an overreach of their authority, as reported by Daily Trust.

To provide context, the Federal Capital Development Authority had demolished a duplex under construction located at Plot 226, Cotonou Street, Wuse Zone 6. This property belonged to Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Kamba. The authorities claimed that the building was constructed on land owned by someone else without a valid title.

However, Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Kamba’s lawyer, Okechukwu C. Uju-Azorji, issued a press statement in which the developer expressed his intention to initiate contempt proceedings against the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory. This was due to what he perceived as an abuse of the processes of the FCT High Court.

According to Kamba’s legal team, they assert that the plot in question rightfully belonged to their client’s predecessor in title. This previous owner had constructed a guest house known as the “Boys’ Quarters” on the plot and had been collecting rent from it for over 25 years. In 2019, they sold the property and transferred possession to Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Kamba.

Alhaji Mohammed Ibrahim Kamba is determined to take legal action against the FCT Minister and the Director of the Development Control, claiming that the demolition of his property was unjustified and that he possesses legitimate ownership rights to the plot in question, which he obtained from the previous owner.

