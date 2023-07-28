NEWS

Alex Otti Visits Ariaria Market(photos)

In a recent development, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, made a visit to Ariaria market in Aba and took decisive action by instructing security agencies to put an end to their hostility and retaliation against traders in the market,

During his visit, Otti shared photos and conveyed his message with a caption that expressed his deep concern for the tragic loss of two policemen. He urged for an immediate cessation of any violent actions and reprisals directed towards the traders. Additionally, he extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and the Nigerian Police Force.

Governor Otti emphasized his firm belief in the power of peaceful resolution, and in his plea, he called on all parties involved to maintain a sense of calm and opt for constructive dialogue as a means to address any existing issues.

By advocating for a peaceful approach to resolving conflicts, he demonstrated his commitment to finding a harmonious and non-violent resolution for the benefit of all parties involved.

source: vanguard news

