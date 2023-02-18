Alex Obiechina reveals the reason why South East Governors are not in support of Peter Obi

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The South East Governors opposition to Peter Obi’s candidacy has been explained by Alex Obiechina, the spokesperson for the North, Middle Belt, and South Support Groups for him. He revealed this on Thursday, February 16, at a press conference in Abuja. Obiechina claims that one of the things keeping the state governors from endorsing the Labour Party’s presidential nominee is the revelation of the secret that unites them. According to the Guardian .

Obiechina, a previous PDP candidate for governor of Enugu State, asserted that Obi’s campaign team lacked any political godfathers. The former governor of Anambra state, he claimed, can win the election with the support of the youths. Many reports that were going around that insecurity could have an impact on voting in several South East regions were also refuted by Obiechina.

The spokesperson for the Labour Party stated that he has a firm opinion that the former governor of the Anambra state will easily win the upcoming election based on research and reports he is receiving online.

