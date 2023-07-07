Alejandro Garnacho drops hint over new number after missing out on number 7

Manchester United’s young talent, Alejandro Garnacho, has hinted at his new shirt number after missing out on the legendary number seven.

Mason Mount was given the iconic shirt, leading to speculation about Garnacho’s next number. In a Balenciaga photoshoot, Garnacho was seen holding a placard with the number 28, which he wore for his Argentina debut.

However, his friend Facundo Pellistri currently wears that number. If Pellistri goes on loan, it could potentially free up the number 28 for Garnacho.

Alternatively, Pellistri could switch to number 19, allowing new signing Raphael Varane to take the vacant number 4 shirt.

The significance of the number 28 lies in its association with Cristiano Ronaldo, who wore it during his breakthrough at Sporting before joining Manchester United.

Despite the possibility of a number change, it remains uncertain if all parties will reach an agreement. Pellistri’s loan move would provide an opportunity for Garnacho to claim his preferred number.

Manchester United fans eagerly await the resolution, as Garnacho shows promise and a potential bright future at the club.

Adenijisports (

)