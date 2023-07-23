Al-Makura Was Supposed To Be APC Chairman But Buhari’s Clique Believed He Is Tinubu’s Man -Ibrahim Modibo

A member of the All Progressives Congress Media Team, Ibrahim Modibo, has stated that he believes that the former governor of Kano State, Ganduje, is not ready to assume the leadership role of an APC National Chairman.

According to Ibrahim Modibo, the current Acting National Chairman of the APC, Al-Makura was the leading candidate to become the National Chairman of the APC under the leadership of Muhammadu Buhari.

However, the clique around Muhammadu Buhari advised him not to allow Al-Makura to become the National Chairman of the APC because he is Bola Tinubu’s man and he is loyal to Tinubu.

Ibrahim Modibo made this known in response to the viral report that Bola Tinubu prefers to have Ganduje as the National Chairman of the APC, at the expense of Al-Makura who is Bola Tinubu’s loyalist and a man from the North-Central where the former National Chairman of the party comes from.

Watch From The 4:10 Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)