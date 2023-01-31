This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Akwa Ibom, The Boy Who Brought Atiku Here, Who Call Himself Gov, Tell Him To Stop, Tinubu Fires Udom

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has stated that the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was incapable of selling his manifesto despite the suitable environment created by the state government for him to launch his campaign rally in the state.

Udom alleged Tinubu has demonstrated to the public that he has nothing to offer but blabs and insults to the people’s integrity, like he did to over 7.9 million Akwa Ibom people. Tinubu warned Akwa Ibom residents against voting for Atiku Abubakar, alleging he would sell their palm trees and flee to Dubai, at a campaign rally at the state-owned Nest of Champions International stadium on Monday.

Using pidgin, the APC presidential candidate referred to the Akwa Ibom governor as a “boy” who brought the PDP presidential contender, Atiku Abubakar, to the state. “Akwa Ibom, the Boy who brought Atiku here, who calls himself Governor, tell him enough is enough!” he said. He lives in my backyard in Lagos, if not that we are one, I would have driven him home. You see that mansion he lives in? I’d just put lizards, pigeons, and scorpions inside.”

On Monday evening, while inaugurating the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen and Members of Boards and Commissions, as well as a Transition Committee in Government House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel stated that he would not respond to Tinubu’s assaults since they were hollow. He claimed Tinubu had nothing to offer Nigerians, thus his decision to harass individuals and rain insults on them during his presidential campaigns.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Words (via 50minds

News )

#Akwa #Ibom #Boy #Brought #Atiku #Call #Gov #Stop #Tinubu #Fires #UdomAkwa Ibom, The Boy Who Brought Atiku Here, Who Call Himself Gov, Tell Him To Stop, Tinubu Fires Udom Publish on 2023-01-31 17:19:10