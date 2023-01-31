NEWS

Akwa Ibom, The Boy Who Brought Atiku Here, Who Call Himself Gov, Tell Him To Stop, Tinubu Fires Udom

Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Akwa Ibom, The Boy Who Brought Atiku Here, Who Call Himself Gov, Tell Him To Stop, Tinubu Fires Udom

The Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, has stated that the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was incapable of selling his manifesto despite the suitable environment created by the state government for him to launch his campaign rally in the state.

Udom alleged Tinubu has demonstrated to the public that he has nothing to offer but blabs and insults to the people’s integrity, like he did to over 7.9 million Akwa Ibom people. Tinubu warned Akwa Ibom residents against voting for Atiku Abubakar, alleging he would sell their palm trees and flee to Dubai, at a campaign rally at the state-owned Nest of Champions International stadium on Monday.

Using pidgin, the APC presidential candidate referred to the Akwa Ibom governor as a “boy” who brought the PDP presidential contender, Atiku Abubakar, to the state. “Akwa Ibom, the Boy who brought Atiku here, who calls himself Governor, tell him enough is enough!” he said. He lives in my backyard in Lagos, if not that we are one, I would have driven him home. You see that mansion he lives in? I’d just put lizards, pigeons, and scorpions inside.”

On Monday evening, while inaugurating the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Chairmen and Members of Boards and Commissions, as well as a Transition Committee in Government House, Uyo, Governor Emmanuel stated that he would not respond to Tinubu’s assaults since they were hollow. He claimed Tinubu had nothing to offer Nigerians, thus his decision to harass individuals and rain insults on them during his presidential campaigns.

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Words (via 50minds
News )

#Akwa #Ibom #Boy #Brought #Atiku #Call #Gov #Stop #Tinubu #Fires #UdomAkwa Ibom, The Boy Who Brought Atiku Here, Who Call Himself Gov, Tell Him To Stop, Tinubu Fires Udom Publish on 2023-01-31 17:19:10



Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Ng daily Ng daily Send an email 2 hours ago
0 336 1 minute read
Photo of Ng daily

Ng daily

Related Articles

If You Ask Those Supporting Tinubu, 95% Of Them Will Tell You They Won’t Vote For Him— Ossai Success

6 mins ago

Asiwaju Tinubu Suffers A Gaffe During APC Presidential Campaign Rally Held In Akwa Ibom

7 mins ago

New Naira Notes: ‘Emefiele Is An Enemy Of Democracy’ – Fani-Kayode

13 mins ago

Video: If I lose this election, I will take it as a good fate because I am not the first loser—Atiku

14 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button