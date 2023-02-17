Akwa Ibom State PDP Gubernatorial Ticket’s Dispute To Be Heard By Appeal Court

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has filed an appeal against the Federal High Court ruling won by Michael Enyong against the party in the contest for the governorship of Akwa Ibom State, and it will be heard by the Court of Appeal in Abuja.

According to report, in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/1295/2022 filed on August 1, 2022, originating summons, the Federal High Court issued a judgement on January 20, 2023 declaring Enyong as the PDP candidate in the Akwa Ibom State governorship contest.

Following then, the PDP appealed on seven different grounds. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) v. Hon. Michael Enyong appeal (CA/ABJ/CV/120/2023), filed on February 10, 2023, is based on three questions that need to be answered: whether the lawsuit (No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1295/2022), filed on August 1, 2022, was filed in time and not statute-barred by Section 285(9) of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 As Amended; whether the PDP received the Originating Summons.

The appeal will be heard by the Court of Appeal today, February 17, 2023, at 5 pm.

DannyEkon (

)