Akwa Ibom Gov Deserves Some Respect, The Personal Attacks Made Against Him Is Wrong – Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say Akwa Ibom governor deserves some respect, and that the personal attacks made against him is wrong.

It was reported that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the flagbearer of the All Progressive Congress held his campaign rally at the State-owned Nest of Champions International stadium on Monday in Akwa Ibom state.

It was gathered from the report that Tinubu insulted Akwa Ibom state governor, Mr. Udom Gabriel Emmanuel during his campaign in the state

Shehu Sani, recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say Governor Emmanuel graciously allowed the All Progressive Congress (APC) to use the Uyo Stadium for their campaigns.

However, Shehu Sani made it known in his statement by saying governor Emmanuel deserves some respect. He said the personal attack and derogatory statement made against him by Tinubu was wrong.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“The Akwa Ibom State Governor graciously permitted the ruling party to Use the Uyo Stadium for their campaigns; he deserved some respect. The personal attacks and derogatory statement made against him is wrong.”

