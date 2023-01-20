Akwa Ibom: Court Confirms Mr Godswill Akpabia, as the party nominee for Senatorial candidate.

The Supreme Court confirmed Mr. Godswill Akpabio, a former minister of Niger Delta affairs, as the party’s nominee for the February 25 election for the Akwa Ibom North-West Senatorial District on Friday.

The Supreme Court upheld an appeal that Akpabio filed to challenge the Court of Appeal decision that invalidated his candidacy. The decision was reached unanimously by a five-judge panel.

In the main decision, which was read by Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, the supreme court declared that the appellate court lacked the authority to intervene in the matter of nominating candidates for an election since it fell beyond the purview of a political party’s internal affairs.

The Supreme Court panel ruled in favor of Akpabio on all ten of the grounds he brought up, and as a result, it overturned the decision of the Court of Appeal in Abuja on November 14, 2022, ordering INEC to acknowledge Mr. Udom Ekpoudom as the legitimate APC senatorial candidate.

