Akwa Govt Pledges Conducive Environment for Census Exercise

Akwa Ibom State government has assured the National population commission (NPC) of a conducive environment for the successful conduction of the forthcoming National Census exercise.

The state Deputy Governor, Senator Akon Eyakenyi, gave the assurance on Monday, when the management team of the NPC Akwa Ibom office, led by the Federal Commissioner, Engr Benedict Ukpong paid a courtesy visit on her, at the Government House, Uyo.

Senator Eyakenyi, who acknowledged the importance of data collation, said the census will help the government to ascertain the number of people in the state, which will ensure easy planning and development.

“Data is very important and if you don’t have it, you may not be able to plan very well. We recognize that the responsibility of the NPC is very important, so we will work together to ensure that whenever you are ready to start the National Census, it will be done correctly and properly.”

She stated that the adoption of proper population management in the state will assist the government to take certain steps, which will speed up the development of the state, particularly to facilitate access to affordable health care, education, and the creation of decent jobs for the people to harness the demographic dividends that will lead to accelerated economic growth.

The Number two citizen, while commending the Federal commissioner for the great work done so far, acknowledged the employment opportunity the NPC has created for Akwa Ibom people.

“The employment opportunities you have presented to us are very enormous. Even if the exercise will last for one month or one week, it is something. The exposure and experience from it will help prepare our young ones for the future”.

Senator Eyakenyi expressed the readiness of the current administration of Pastor Umo Eno, to collaborate with relevant federal government agencies, especially, on developmental programmes in the state.

“We are here to serve Akwa Ibom State. We are here to ensure Akwa Ibom is conducive and properly developed. That’s the target of Pastor Umo Eno under the ARISE Agenda, Which is all-inclusive. I can guarantee you that the current administration of Pastor Umo is ready to work with you. We’ll ensure that there is peace in the state for the commission to carry out its responsibilities”, she added

Earlier, the Federal Commissioner, Engr Benedict Ukpong, stated that the NPC’s mandate was to collect, collate, analyze and disseminate population and demographic data in the country through census and sample surveys, manage the country’s population policy as well as compile and publish migration and civil registration statistics.

He disclosed that the 2023 Census will be driven by modern technology, as it will make use of computer-assisted devices to collate data in the field and send same real-time to the national server for storage and analysis.

Engr. Ukpong explained that in line with the decision of the commission to give every Akwa Ibom person and other Nigerians a sense of belonging and participation in the census, the commission had launched the e-recruitment portal where every applicant with the required qualifications will have an opportunity to register and participate in the census, based on merit and experience.

He revealed that over 23,000 Akwa lbomites have been recruited to serve as Facilitators, Data Quality Managers, Training Center Managers/Administrators, Enumerators, as well as Supervisors in the various local government areas of the state.

The Federal Commissioner maintained that in readiness for the census, massive advocacy, well-organized stakeholders summit and publicity had been carried out in all parts of the state while encouraging that population management should be prioritized in the state.

Commending the leadership style of Governor Umo Eno, he mentioned that there was an urgent need for the state government to help provide logistics support such as vehicles and motorcycles as well as computers for the commission to ensure effectiveness and enhance the smooth conduct of the first digital census in the state.

Highpoint of the event was the induction and decoration of Her Excellency, Senator Akon Eyakenyi as Census Ambassador.

