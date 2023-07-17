Akume Urges Nigerians To Continue To Bear The Hardship of Subsidy Removal As The Pain Would Soon End

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, has urged Nigerians to continue to bear the hardship occasioned by the subsidy removal. Reported by Punch

He assured Nigerians that the pain would soon come to an end, adding that there would also be an improvement in the standard of living.

Akume expressed his belief that President Bola Tinubu has the best interests of the country at heart, reassuring Nigerians that he will not let them down. He conveyed this message during a meeting with a delegation from the North Central People’s Forum, led by Senator Jeremiah Useni, in Abuja on Monday.

In his statement, Akume emphasized, “This government is committed to not disappointing Nigerians. The President has good intentions, but we are not infallible. If we make mistakes, please correct us.”

He further commended President Tinubu for implementing bold measures that have had a positive impact on the national economy and have sent encouraging signals to both local and international policymakers, indicating that the government is serious about its objectives.

Akume also acknowledged the challenges posed by the removal of petrol subsidy and its subsequent impact on the cost of living, urging Nigerians to endure the temporary discomfort. He assured them that after this period of adjustment, there will be significant improvements in overall living standards.

