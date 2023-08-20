AKSG Gears for New Road, Erosion Control Projects

Akwa Ibom State Government is set to roll out machinery for the commencement of road construction beginning with a road in Oron Local Government Area, another in Ikot Ekpene Senatorial District and the erosion control projects within the Uyo metropolis.

The State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno, announced this while addressing worshippers during the August edition of the Government House Prayer Meeting held at the Latter House Chapel, Governor’s Lodge, Uyo.

He premised the reasons for the delay in the commencement of the projects on bureaucratic bottlenecks, saying that the State Executive Council and Finance And General Purpose Committee, FGPC, were yet to be constituted for approval of expenditure on the projects, which he said was beyond his approval limit, adding that as a procedural person, he did not want to circumvent the law to avoid the wrath of the State House of Assembly.

“Next week, we are flagging off some road projects. Why did we not do it before now, it is because the amount was more than what I could have approved solely as a Governor.

“I am a very procedural person. We needed to put Exco in place and we needed to constitute the FGPC so the amount will go first to the FGPC to get approval before the award of contract for the projects. I know people were watching. If you award before doing those things, the House of Assembly will come after you. So I am also careful.

The Governor said he had earlier embarked on an on-the-spot assessment of the erosion sites and saw that the disaster needed prompt attention, as houses were beginning to cave in and reiterated the government’s decision to ban the illegal borrow pit business because of its attendant risks of erosion in the areas where the borrow pit are excavated and called on the Ministry of Environment to enforce the ban to the letter.

Governor Eno who used the occasion to shed light on the activities of his government, informed the people that the state administration has revoked the right of occupancy for undeveloped plots at the state Industrial Park in Ekid Itam 3, explaining that people acquired plots as far back as 2015 and left them undeveloped.

He called on those having plots in the park to submit their business proposals to the Ministry of Trade and Investments, and the Akwa Ibom Investment Corporation, AKICORP, indicating the scope of the business, timeline, number of people to be employed for proper monitoring, and assured that a fresh portion of land would be assigned the intended investor and would then be monitored for proper business execution.

He however acknowledged threats from the people affected by the revocation order and was emphatic on his determination to enforce the revocation order, insisting that he wants to create jobs for the teeming unemployed citizens through the industrial park.

“Last week, we had to revoke C of Os around the Industrial park and I want to make a little explanation. That is an industrial park. It was supposed to be a place where we have industries. Since 2015, people have gotten land there and have not done anything. So we want to make it an industrial park.

