Akpabuyo Attack: A need for PDP members who suffered losses to be indemnified

Some weeks ago, about 10 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Chieftains in Cross River State, including the State Organizing Secretary of the Party, Hon Francis Ekeng were attacked and their houses, cars including household items were carted away by their attackers suspected to be thugs loyal to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the area.

The attack did not go well with members of the public as many have condemned the act. The victims have also expressed dissatisfaction with the way the PDP at the national level has abandoned them despite their predicament.

Recently, a Political group under the aegis of the PDP Rescue Mission Support Group (RMSP), also condemned the attack, stating that there is a need for the PDP at the national to reach out to members who suffered various degrees of losses, especially as many of them were still stranded with their families weeks after the mayhem.

The convener of the group, Hon. Dennis Abang made this known to newsmen in Calabar on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.

While noting that the attack aimed to scare prospective voters and supporters of the PDP, Abang said reaching out to those attacked would serve as motivation for them in the task ahead.

“I am referring to the Akpabuyo mayhem because I am aware that all those whose houses were destroyed have not been reached by the leadership of the party, especially at the national level.

“The need to empathize with them is necessary because it was as a result of their involvement with the PDP that they suffered such damage,” he stated.

I think that the ability of the party executives at all levels to manage issues at this critical time would help the party in the general elections.

It is also pertinent for the PDP to urgently initiate a move to assuage the feelings of any aggrieved member no matter the status of such a member or members.

We are at a critical hour before the elections and if the PDP wishes to give their opponents a tough battle, they need to reach out to any perceived aggrieved members of the party for the ultimate victory to be achieved.

