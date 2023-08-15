NEWS

Akpabio was seen in the house “mocking” the poor when he said that “Let the poor breath”- Lemmy Ughegbe

Lemmy Ughegbe, a Nigerian journalist, highlighted an incident involving a Nigerian governor who claimed to have left a mere 3000 naira in the state account. Speaking during an AIT interview on the Kakaaki program, Lemmy Ughegbe reacted to Godswill Akpabio’s recent Senate statement, wherein Godswill Akpabio mentioned that the clerk had prepared something to enhance their holiday experience.

Lemmy Ughegbe pointed out that despite being fully aware of the current sensitivities among Nigerians, Godswill Akpabio made the statement without hesitation. He recounted an instance where Godswill Akpabio was observed in the legislative house, appearing to mock the less fortunate with his remark “Let the poor breathe.” Lemmy Ughegbe emphasized that Godswill Akpabio was seen chuckling and laughing while making this comment.

Drawing attention to the prevailing economic challenges, Lemmy Ughegbe criticized Godswill Akpabio’s insensitivity, especially in the context of the administration’s decision to raise fuel prices twice. Amidst the ongoing difficulties, Godswill Akpabio’s statement urging Nigerians to exercise patience and tighten their belts seemed particularly incongruous, especially given reports that some state governors were failing to meet even the minimum wage obligations.

Lemmy Ughegbe further illustrated the dire financial situation in some states, noting instances where governors had left behind significant debts, including salary arrears spanning up to 8 to 9 months. Specifically referencing former governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Ughegbe highlighted the ironic nature of the governor’s claim to have left a mere 3000 naira in the state’s coffers.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to 08:00

https://www.youtube.com/live/1KYdQTY9Hf4?feature=share

