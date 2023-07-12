Akpabio unveils Senate committees, names Adeola, Wada, others as chairmen

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, announced on Tuesday the appointment of the Chairman and members of the Special Committees of the Senate.

According to Punch , Akpabio disclosed that the Senate Selection Committee, comprised of the Presiding Officer and Principal Officers of the upper chamber, includes Senators Godswill Akpabio, Barau Jibrin, Opeyemi Bamidele, Ali Ndume, Dave Umahi, and Lola Ashiru. The committee also consists of Senators Simon Mwadkwon, Oyewumi Olarere, Darlington Nwokeocha, and Rufai Hanga.

Furthermore, Akpabio revealed the Chairmen and Deputy Chairmen of the other Special Committees of the Senate.

Senator Titus Zam was appointed Chairman of the Senate Committee on Rules and Business, with Senator Opeyemi Bamidele as the vice chairman. Senator Sunday Karimi was assigned as Chairman of the Committee on Senate Services, alongside Senator Williams Jonah as vice chairman.

Additionally, Senator Okechukwu Ezea was named chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges, and Public Petitions, with Khalid Mustapha as vice chairman.

Senator Ahmed Wadada was selected as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Accounts, while Senator Onyeka Peter Nwebonyi was appointed as Vice Chairman.

For the Committee on National Security and Intelligence, Senator Shehu Umar was designated as chairman, accompanied by Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong as vice chairman.

Senator Garba Musa Maidoki assumed the role of chairman for the Senate Committee on Legislative Compliance, with Senator Ede Dafinone serving as the vice chairman.

Senator Adaramodu Adeyemi Raphael was named chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, while Senator Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi was chosen as vice chairman.

Akpabio also mentioned that, in line with Senate Standing Orders 95(b) as amended, the Selection Committee has established a committee on Appropriations in anticipation of the Supplementary Appropriation Bill. Senator Solomon Adeola was appointed chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, with Senator Ali Ndume serving as vice chairman.

