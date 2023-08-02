Akpabio Unveils Oyetola, Bagudu, Matawalle, Lalong, 15 More Ministerial Nominees

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, unveiled 19 more ministerial nominees submitted by President Bola Tinubu.

Earlier, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, submitted the supplementary ministerial list to the Senate.

Channels TV report that, The immediate past Speaker of the House of Representatives submitted the second list with the second batch of ministerial nominees to the Senate President.

Already, the Senate has screened the 28 nominees in the first batch.

Last Thursday, Gbajabiamila sent the red chamber the initial list of 28 nominees and promised to send more names to the upper house.

The list is a completion of the remaining 11 states that have not been allowed a ministerial slot.

To allow Gbajiabiamila present the list, the Senate invoked its Order 12(i) to allow the former Speaker to enter the chamber at 3.15p.m.

Before the Chief of Staff came into the chamber, a ministerial nominee, Lateef Fagbemi, Kwara, was standing before the Senators for screening.

