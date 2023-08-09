NEWS

Akpabio truthfully was not mocking the poor when he said let the poor breathe- LP Sen Ireti Kingibe

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read

Senator Ireti Kingibe, federal lawmaker, FCT, Labour Party, clarified that the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, truthfully was not mocking the poor when he said let the poor breathe.

Senator Ireti Kingibe clarified this in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Tonight program when she was reacting to the social media buzz over the video where the Senate President said that they should allow the poor to breathe.

Senator Ireti Kingibe said that she is not defending the senate president but, she would like to clarify the misconception over the viral video, and that truthfully, the senate president was not mocking the poor, when he said they should allow the poor to breathe. He said he was just reiterating the motion a senator raised that they should not increase the electricity tariff and that they should allow the poor to breathe.

Hear her.

“I wanted to add something and I’m not defending the senate president. In truth, one senator brought a motion, asking that as a senate we should tell the National electricity regulation commission, that they must not do the 40% increase because he was the one who first brought up the Nigerians have been inundated with a lot of things, they need to be alleles to breathe. So the senate president just reiterated what he said that Nigerians need to breathe. In truth, he wasn’t making fun of Nigerians, he was just repeating what that senator said that er must not allow the increase in electricity tariffs.”

Watch the video (53:33)

pecial (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 50 mins ago
0 331 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Lagos: The Result Brought By WAEC Had Sanwoolu Olusola Babajide – Abdul-Azeez Adediran

8 mins ago

Beautiful And Decent Ankara Styles That Are Appropriate For Sunday Service

10 mins ago

Today’s Headlines: Tinubu, Sanusi In Closed Door Meeting, It’s Time To Forgive, Move On — Adeleke Tells Osun PDP Members

18 mins ago

“My Recent Support For Tinubu On Niger Issues Has Led To Insults From Some Obidients” – Doyin Okupe

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button