Akpabio truthfully was not mocking the poor when he said let the poor breathe- LP Sen Ireti Kingibe

Senator Ireti Kingibe, federal lawmaker, FCT, Labour Party, clarified that the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, truthfully was not mocking the poor when he said let the poor breathe.

Senator Ireti Kingibe clarified this in an interview with Channels Television during the Politics Tonight program when she was reacting to the social media buzz over the video where the Senate President said that they should allow the poor to breathe.

Senator Ireti Kingibe said that she is not defending the senate president but, she would like to clarify the misconception over the viral video, and that truthfully, the senate president was not mocking the poor, when he said they should allow the poor to breathe. He said he was just reiterating the motion a senator raised that they should not increase the electricity tariff and that they should allow the poor to breathe.

Hear her.

“I wanted to add something and I’m not defending the senate president. In truth, one senator brought a motion, asking that as a senate we should tell the National electricity regulation commission, that they must not do the 40% increase because he was the one who first brought up the Nigerians have been inundated with a lot of things, they need to be alleles to breathe. So the senate president just reiterated what he said that Nigerians need to breathe. In truth, he wasn’t making fun of Nigerians, he was just repeating what that senator said that er must not allow the increase in electricity tariffs.”

Watch the video (53:33)

