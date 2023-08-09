Akpabio suffers gaffe, says money has been sent to Senators for them to enjoy their holidays (Video)

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio has faced backlash over a comment he made regarding the allocation of money to members of the Senate. In a video posted by TheCable on their official Twitter handle, the Senate President was heard saying that the clerk of the national assembly, Magaji Tambuwal has sent money to the Senators for them to enjoy their holidays.

It was gathered that some members of the Senate called Akpabio’s attention, telling him that he was live and in front of newsmen. Akpabio immediately withdrew his statement after noting the magnitude of the mistake he made.

Akpabio first said, “In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the clerk of the national assembly.”

He then said, “I withdraw that statement. In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the senate president has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you to go on a safe journey and return.”

Watch the video here.

