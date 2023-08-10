Akpabio stirs controversy after gaffe revealing payment of senators’ ‘holiday allowance’

Nigerian senators are expressing displeasure towards Senate President Godswill Akpabio after a viral video emerged in which he disclosed that they had accepted bribes from ministers. This revelation has stirred anger among the senators, as reported by SaharaReporters.

In the video, Akpabio can be heard informing fellow members of the upper legislative chamber that an undisclosed amount of money had been distributed to each of them for the holiday period. In response to a senator’s request to conclude the meeting, Akpabio altered his statement, initially claiming that the clerk of the National Assembly had sent them money for the holidays. He later retracted this statement, offering prayers for their safe travels.

According to sources within the National Assembly, SaharaReporters discovered that senators are frustrated with Akpabio for publicly disclosing their receipt of funds tied to cabinet screenings, which coincided with accepting bribes. The senators who are incensed feel that Akpabio’s comments have made them appear foolish and embarrassed.

Insiders indicated to SaharaReporters that Akpabio sent each senator an amount of N2 million after reportedly obtaining N1 billion from cabinet nominees. This action is perceived as an attempt at blackmail by the senators, as Akpabio seemingly aimed to garner public condemnation for a relatively minor sum, while he retained the bulk of the bribe funds paid to them.

A source explained, “Senators are upset with Senate President Akpabio because he revealed to the public the money they receive for ministry screening in exchange for bribes. They are displeased that Nigerians now understand how they are incentivized to allow ministerial nominees to depart without thorough scrutiny.”

Another source revealed, “The Senate President received over N1 billion from the screened ministers, yet he only distributed N2 million to each of the 109 senators’ accounts, amounting to a total of N218 million.”

This incident underscores the tension within the Nigerian legislative realm, highlighting the intricacies and controversies surrounding bribery allegations and the perceptions of corruption.

Onyesblog (

)