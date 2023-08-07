NEWS

Akpabio spotted in Aso Rock after uproar over Keyamo’s screening

Senate President Godswill Akpabio was spotted at the presidential villa on Monday afternoon.

The Cable paper reported that, Akpabio visited the state house shortly after a rowdy session at the senate over a motion seeking to suspend the screening of Festus Keyamo as a ministerial nominee of President Bola Tinubu.

It shall be recall that, the Senate was forced into a closed session this afternoon to avert division over a motion to step down screening of Mr. Festus Keyamo, a nominee from Delta State, as reported by “the Daily Times” online newspaper.

Darlington Nwokocha representing Abia central, moved a motion on Monday when Keyamo appeared before the lawmakers.

Channels Television reported that, Nwokocha’s motion was seconded by his colleague from Abia-South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe.

The Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, then submitted the idea to a voice vote, but the senators were unable to reach a consensus.

The red chamber instantly erupted into a noisy session.

Nwokocha accused Keyamo of disrespecting the 9th National Assembly and disparaging the previous Assembly as corrupt.

