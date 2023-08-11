Akpabio: Since I Became Senator, I Haven’t Gotten A Kobo Into My Account – Sen. Abdul Ahmed Ningi

The Senator representing Bauchi Central Senatorial District and a staunch member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Abdul Ahmed Ningi, has revealed that since he was inaugurated, he has not been paid; after he reacted to the claim that Senators have started receiving the token promised by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

The PDP stalwart had said, “I can tell you, since i became Senator, i have issues with my account, i haven’t gotten a Kobo into my account yet.”

Forward video to 10:08 – https://www.youtube.com/live/Hzr2seMDiRk?feature=share

The lawmaker, who spoke during an interview on Channels Television, revealed that contrary to the claim that lawmakers have started receiving the purported token promised by Akpabio, he has not been paid since he became Senator. He, however, revealed that it came to his notice that some lawmakers have started receiving N2milllion as allowance for recess.

Senator Ningi also expressed surprise over the payment of the purported allowance; as he noted that he has served in the Senate five times, and never has allowance been paid to Senators for holidays. He maintained that even if Senators receive such allowances, the Senate President shouldn’t be revealing it on Television. He said the former Akwa Ibom Governor has embarrassed himself and the National Assembly for making such statement on Television.

Senator Ningi insinuated that only Akpabio can explain where the allowance came from.

