Akpabio & Shettima Pictured Together At The Wedding Ceremony Of Senator Musa’s Daughter In Abuja

The Senate President, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio and the incumbent Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Ibrahim Shettima have been pictured together at a wedding ceremony in Abuja yesterday, 12th of August, 2023.

Reacting to the development, Godswill Obot Akpabio said on his verified Facebook page; “Yesterday, my wife and I, attended the wedding reception in honour of Dr and Mrs Zainab Yerima Hamman Wabi, at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. Zainab is the daughter of Distinguished Senator Sani Musa, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance.”

He added; “Also in attendance were our dear Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senators, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume among numerous others.”

The recent post by Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

Source – Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio Verified Facebook Page

