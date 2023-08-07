Akpabio Seen in Aso Rock Amid Keyamo’s Screening Uproar

Senate President Godswill Akpabio hurriedly made his way to the presidential villa on Monday afternoon following a disturbance that erupted in the red chamber.

Akpabio paid a visit to the State House right after a chaotic session regarding a motion seeking to suspend the screening of Festus Keyamo as a ministerial nominee.

According to the Cable, the commotion arose when Darlington Nwokocha, a senator representing Abia Central, put forth the motion while Keyamo was being screened by the senate’s committee of the whole.

Nwokocha stated that Keyamo had disregarded the national assembly’s summons concerning the employment scheme for 774,000 Nigerians recruited for the special public works program. “I propose that we immediately halt the screening process until this matter is resolved,” he declared.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, the representative for Abia South, supported Nwokocha’s motion to temporarily halt Keyamo’s screening.

When the senate president put the motion up for a voice vote, the opposition was just as vocal as the affirmatives, sparking a tumultuous session.

Akpabio requested a second voice vote, and this time, the lawmakers responded in a disorderly fashion, simultaneously shouting “no” and “yes”. The chaos persisted for approximately five minutes before order was restored, leading the Senate president to call for an executive session.

