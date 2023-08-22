Akpabio Reacts After He Joined Other Akwa Ibom Indigenes To Receive The New Minister For Gas, Ekpo

The Senate President of the federal republic of Nigeria, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has reacted after he joined Akwa Ibom State indigenes who trooped out in their thousands to receive the newly inaugurated Minister for Gas in the Ministry of Petroleum, Rt. Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo yesterday.

Ekperikpe Ekpo was sworn-in yesterday by the President of Nigeria, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Abuja.

Godswill Obot Akpabio said on his verified Facebook page; “I attended the swearing-in ceremony of 45 Ministers recently screened and confirmed by the Senate under my leadership. The ceremony was presided over by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday”

He stated further; “I also joined Akwa Ibom State indigenes, who trooped out in their thousands to receive the newly inaugurated Minister for Gas in the Ministry of Petroleum, Rt. Hon Ekperikpe Ekpo. I was accompanied to the ceremony by our Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, among numerous friends of Akwa Ibom State.”

