Akpabio Reacts After He Attended The 60th Birthday Lecture Of Senate Leader, Bamidele On Tuesday

The President of the 10th Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has reacted after he attended the 60th birthday lecture of the federal lawmaker representing Ekiti Central in the red chamber of the national assembly and Senate Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele.

Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, a former Commissioner in Lagos State and a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress was elected as the Senate Leader few weeks ago. He is known as one of the close ally of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Reacting to the development, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio said; “On Tuesday, I led members of the Senate to a book launch, to mark the 60th Birthday Anniversary of our Leader, Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, in Abuja. I eulogized the sterling qualities of the Ekiti State Lawyer and Lawmaker, such as his unalloyed and untainted loyalty to his Mentor and Leader, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. “

He stated further; “I charged upcoming politicians to emulate the Senate Leader, who was first and foremost, a loyal follower and disciple of the Tinubu school of politics. His humility has led to who and where he is today in Nigeria. He is an ally, a committed and loyal member of the APC and leadership of the Senate.”

(Photo Credit – Godswill Obot Akpabio Verified Facebook Page)

Source – Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio Verified Facebook Page

