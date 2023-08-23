Akpabio Pictured Together With Former Ekiti First Lady, Bisi Fayemi At An Event In Abuja

The incumbent President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has been pictured together with the wife of former Governor of Ekiti State, Erelu Bisi Fayemi at an event today in Abuja.

(Photo Credit – Godswill Akpabio Verified Facebook Page)

Godswill Obot Akpabio said on his verified Facebook page; “Earlier Today, I attended the International Conference On Women In Governance (WIG), organized by the National Institute For Legislative and Democratic Studies National Assembly Nigeria, where I delivered a remark at the event and formally declared the conference opened.”

The former Governor of Akwa Ibom state added; “In attendance were the Deputy President of the Senate, Jubrin Barau, Serving female Ministers, serving and former female lawmakers among other government functionaries too numerous to mention here.”

The recent post by Senator Godswill Akpabio on his verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

