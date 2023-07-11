Akpabio Names Adeola, Ndume Appropriations Committee Chair, Deputy

The Senate on Tuesday constituted selection committee for the composition of its Standing Committees, numbering about 70.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced the selection committee during Tuesday’s plenary.

Daily trust report that, The paniel is comprised of the two presiding officers and all the eight principal officers.

It will be chaired by Akpabio while Deputy Senate President, Jibrin Barau will serve as deputy.

Daily trust report that, The other members are Senate Majority Whip Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno), Deputy Majority Whip Lola Ashiru (APC, Kwara), Majority Leader Opeyemi Bamidele (APC, Ekiti), and Deputy Majority Leader David Umahi (APC, Ebonyi).

Other members are Minority Leader Simon Davou Mwadkwon (PDP, Plateau North), Deputy Minority Leader Olalere Oyewumi (PDP, Osun), Minority Whip Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia Central), and Senator Rufai Hanga (NNPP, Kano Central).

In the meantime, the Senate President appointed various standing committees’ chairs and vice chairs.

Here is a list:

Those in charge of rules and business are Titus Zam and Opeyemi Bamidele.

Sunday services in the Senate Williams Eteng Jonah, the vice-chairman, and Karimi

Okechukwu Ezea (chairman), and Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha (vice-chairman), are in charge of ethics and public petitions.

Public Accounts: Onyeka Peter is the deputy and Aliu Wadada Ahmed is the chairman.

Shehu Buba Umar, chairman, and Asuquo Ekpenyong, deputy, are in charge of national security and intelligence.

Those in charge of ensuring legislative compliance are Garba Musa Maidoki and Ede Dafinone.

Salisu Shuaibu Afolabi, the deputy of Adeyemi Adaramodu, is in charge of the media.

Olamilekan Adeola is the chairman and Ali Ndume is the deputy for appropriations.

According to Akpabio, the Appropriations committee was swiftly formed in preparation for any additional budget.

