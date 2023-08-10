Akpabio Mistakenly Exposed Senators’ ‘Holiday Allowance’

In an unexpected turn of events, Senate President Godswill Akpabio inadvertently spilled the beans during a live camera session, admitting that funds were discreetly funneled to his fellow lawmakers to ” enjoy their holiday. ” The incident occurred during what was thought to be an internal Senate conversation, revealing a candid glimpse into the opulent lifestyle of the country’ s leadership, DAILY TRUST reports.

The camera’ s unrelenting gaze captured the Senate President’ s confident declaration, ” As soon as Senator Umahi takes his oath of office, we shall rearrange the office of the leadership. ” The shocker came when he casually disclosed, ” In order to enable all of us to enjoy our holidays, a token has been sent to our various accounts by the Clerk of the National Assembly. “

Caught off guard by the realization that his remarks were being broadcast to the public, a fellow senator rushed to bring Akpabio back to reality. Swift on his feet, Akpabio retracted his statement, attempting damage control. ” I withdraw that statement, ” he said, ” In order to allow you to enjoy your holiday, the senate president has sent prayers to your mailboxes to assist you in going on a safe journey and return. “

According to DAILY TRUST, the exact amount of this discreet holiday ” allowance” remains shrouded in secrecy, adding fuel to the fire of public outrage. The timing of this revelation is particularly disconcerting, given the ongoing national turmoil caused by the removal of fuel subsidies. The abrupt hike in fuel prices to a staggering N613 per litre from N197 has left Nigerians grappling with economic hardships.

Indignant citizens have taken to social media to express their frustration, lambasting the audacity of their leaders who call for sacrifices while indulging in ostentatious extravagance.

Notably, this incident is not the first to mar Akpabio’ s tenure as Senate President. Just last month, a televised remark by Akpabio using the phrase ” Let The Poor Breathe, ” originally popularized by President Bola Tinubu, ignited a storm of controversy.

