Akpabio Interrupts El-Rufai’s Address to ‘Strong Petition’ on Kaduna Insecurity

During his ministerial screening, Senate President Godswill Akpabio stopped Nasir El-Rufai from addressing a “strong petition” against him. El-Rufai, the governor of Kaduna State from May 2015 to May 2023, was named to President Bola Tinubu’s 28-man list.

El-Rufai revealed his record with lawmakers during his confirmation, as well as his plan to increase Nigeria’s energy generation and delivery. Senator Ibrahim Khalid, on the other hand, asked El-Rufai to take a bow without additional questioning, as ex-Governors Nyesom Wike and Dave Umahi were allowed to do during their appearances and screenings.

Senator Karimi issued a strong protest against El-Rufai on Sunday, citing insecurity, unity, and national cohesion. Sunday, who lauded El-Rufai’s work, suggested that the petition should be taken into account throughout the vetting process. In response to Senator Yari’s questioning, Kaduna ex-governor El-Rufai said that revisions to the Electricity Act 2023 and the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 may be required to bring about the desired reforms in the electricity industry. El-Rufai responded to a petition against him by claiming that he has received petitions against other nominees. He noted that the Senate President’s role is to screen and refer petitions to the appropriate committees. He advised El-Rufai to take a bow and refrain from responding to the petition.

In the last four years, Kaduna, one of seven states in northwest Nigeria, has experienced a spike in homicides and kidnappings. Bandits, terrorists, and armed men killed 1,192 civilians and kidnapped almost 2,000 in 2021.

