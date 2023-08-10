Akpabio: I Don’t Know How Those In Power Sleep Seeing How Nigerians Are Wallowing In Poverty-Okutepa

Mr Jibrin Okutepa SAN, who is the Lawyer to the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, has noted that he doesn’t know how those in power sleep at night, seeing how most Nigerians are wallowing in abject poverty and suffering, noting that money is being paid into bank accounts of those who need no welfare, while those who need welfare are left unattended to.

Mr Jibrin Okutepa made this disclosure in a tweet he made on his twitter handle, while reacting to the recent viral video where the senate president, Godswill Akpabio, was seen telling his colleagues that “a token has been sent into their various bank accounts.”

Speaking further, Mr Okutepa made it known that roads to villages are death traps, no light and good water, yet the greedy politicians in politics and offices are completely indifferent to the plights of the poor.

In addition, the Labour Party’s counsel made it known that he does not think that the interest of Nigerians is important to those in power and positions of responsibility, urging Nigerians to go to villages and see how our Nigerians are suffering.

some parts of his tweet read: “don’t know how those in power sleep seeing how Nigerians are wallowing in abject poverty and suffering. Money being paid into accounts of those who need no welfare while those who need welfare are left unattended to. Roads to villages are dead traps.”

It should be recalled that a certain video recently went viral on social media platforms, and on the video, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, was seen informing other Senators that a token has been sent to their various bank accounts, so as to enable them enjoy their holidays.

