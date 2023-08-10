Akpabio: I Don’t Know How Those In Power Sleep Seeing How Nigerians Are Wallowing In Poverty – Jibrin Okutepa

Mr. Jibrin Okutepa SAN, the legal representative for the Labour Party and its presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, has expressed his astonishment at how those in positions of power can sleep at night, given the widespread suffering and destitution faced by many Nigerians. He pointed out the stark contrast between money being deposited into the bank accounts of those who are already well-off, while the genuinely needy are left neglected.

Mr. Okutepa conveyed these thoughts through a tweet on his Twitter account, where he reacted to a viral video featuring Senate President Godswill Akpabio. In the video, Akpabio informs his colleagues that a small sum of money has been deposited into their bank accounts.

In his comments, Mr. Okutepa lamented the dire conditions of roads leading to villages, the absence of adequate utilities such as electricity and clean water, and the overall indifference of self-interested politicians in positions of authority to the plight of the impoverished population.

Furthermore, he emphasized his belief that those in power seem to disregard the well-being of the Nigerian people. He urged Nigerians to visit villages and witness firsthand the extent of the suffering experienced by their fellow citizens.

To quote a portion of his tweet: “I am baffled by the ability of those in power to sleep soundly, given the widespread poverty and suffering endured by Nigerians. Funds are being directed to individuals who don’t require assistance, while the truly deserving are ignored. The roads connecting villages are treacherous.”

This tweet was prompted by a recent video that gained significant attention on social media platforms. In the video, Senate President Godswill Akpabio can be seen informing fellow Senators that a nominal sum has been deposited into their respective bank accounts to enhance their holiday experiences.

