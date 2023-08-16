Akpabio Has Taken Rubber-Stamping To Pro-Max Level, He Now Wears A Cap With Tinubu’s Logo – Maxi Okwu

A Former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA, and public affairs commentator, Maxi Okwu has alleged that the President of the Nigerian Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio has taken Rubber-Stamping to another level.

The Daily Post paper reported that Maxi Okwu made the allegation during an exclusive interview.

(Photo Credit – Daily Post paper Verified Facebook Page)

Godswill Obot Akpabio, a former Governor of Akwa Ibom state and immediate past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs was elected as Senate President some weeks ago. He defeated former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari to clinch the apex seat in the red chamber of the national assembly.

Reacting, Okwu said; “Akpabio has taken rubber-stamping to Pro-Max level. He now wears a cap with Tinubu’s logo. I understand that during the screening of the ministerial nominees, a candidate was on the verge of being rejected by the Senate when he quickly adjourned and rushed to the Presidential Villa with his large convoy”

He added; “Akpabio ought not to have been the Senate President. Going by the way he emerged, and all the cases levelled against him, Tinubu seems to have perfected the art of laundering people with questionable credentials in terms of moral standing. Akpabio has made some quips so far that have shown his level of insensitivity.”

(Photo Credit – Daily Post paper Verified Facebook Page)

He stated further; “We thought we had seen it all during Buhari’s administration, but we are seeing the worst this time around”

The recent statement by the former Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance which was shared by The Daily Post paper on its verified Facebook page has generated a lot of reactions from many Nigerians on the social media platform.

Penkelemesi (

)