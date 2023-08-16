Akpabio Has Taken Rubber-Stamping To Pro-Max Level, He Now Wears A Cap With Tinubu’s Logo -Maxi Okwu

Maxi Okwu, a former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and a public affairs analyst, has said that Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, President of the Nigerian Senate, has elevated the practise of ‘Rubber-Stamping’ to a new level.

In an exclusive interview, Maxi Okwu allegedly made the claim, as published by the Daily Post.

Photo courtesy: Daily Post official Facebook page

The position of Senate President was recently filled by Godswill Obot Akpabio, formerly the Governor of Akwa Ibom state and the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs. He triumphed over Abdulaziz Yari, the former governor of Zamfara State, to claim the top position in the lower house of parliament.

Okwu responded, saying, “Akpabio has taken rubber-stamping to the Pro-Max level.” He has taken to donning a headgear emblazoned with Tinubu’s symbol. According to what I’ve heard, a candidate was on the point of being rejected by the Senate during the screening of the ministry nominees when he abruptly adjourned and hurried to the Presidential Villa with his enormous escort.

He said, “Akpabio should not have been the Senate President, Tinubu appears to have mastered the art of laundering people of dubious moral standing, based on how he surfaced and the numerous allegations made against him”. So far, Akpabio’s comments have demonstrated his insensitivity.

Photo courtesy: Daily Post official Facebook page

he continued, “We thought we had seen it all during Buhari’s presidency, but this is the worst we’ve seen yet”.

Many Nigerians have taken to Facebook to express their displeasure with the newspaper The Daily Post after it published a remark from the former chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

Unknown247 (

)