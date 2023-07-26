Akpabio Has An Unusual Management Style, And His Leadership Will Bring Stability To Senate– Umenzekwe

Chief Modestus Umenzekwe is a leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In this interview, he talks about the 10th National Assembly and why Nigerians should implicitly trust Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, according to the sun newspaper.

The 10th National Assembly of Nigeria has been inaugurated. Do you think the assembly will be successful because of the way it works?

They certainly perform. Since Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio is the leader of the National Assembly, I see no reason why lawmakers should not act. He has an unusual management style, and his leadership will bring stability to the Senate in particular and the Legislature in general.

Do you not doubt that the current assembly will eventually become a rubber legislature with executive support given to the leadership of the two houses that led to their election? I’m not sure. No, no, it doesn’t work that way. It was the decision of the party to ensure the need for politically mature, intelligent, and educated people to lead both houses for the benefit of Nigerians. Remember, they are only leaders; they do not have their say; the majority opinion always carries the day; it is their own responsibility to manage the flow and procedures of the meeting.

What appeals to you about Senator Akpabio’s leadership style?

I usually don’t like journalists coming at me every moment to ask amazing questions, but I’m not afraid to talk. I am not afraid to discuss issues of national importance that contribute to nation-building, as long as I do so in good faith.

His Excellency Godswill I am not close to Obot Akpabio; we have never sat together. I see him from afar, even though we are members of the same political party. I know he is a lawyer and a politician.

