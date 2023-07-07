Akpabio Consulted Adamu On The Choice Of Senate Majority Leader And Adamu Accepted – Etta

The Former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Hilliard Etta, has stated that the National Working Committee of the APC has stated that the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, is alone in his stand about APC not supporting the choice of senate majority leader.

Hilliard Etta revealed that he has done some investigation and he discovered that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, consulted Abdullahi Adamu about the choice of the Senate Majority Leader before he made the announcement at the Senate.

Remember that shortly after the majority leader of the Senate was announced by Akpabio, Abdullahi Adamu had come out to say that the NWC of APC has not stated who will occupy that position.

However, Hilliard Etta noted that Abdullahi Adamu’s decision to come out in the public and deny being consulted by Akpabio is a journey in mischief. Hilliard Etta said that Abdullahi Adamu had is input in the decision of the choice of the leadership of the National Assembly.

Watch From The 3:04 Minute Of The Video Below:



Lighthousemedia (

)