NEWS

Akpabio Consulted Adamu On The Choice Of Senate Majority Leader And Adamu Accepted – Etta

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 356 1 minute read

The Former Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Hilliard Etta, has stated that the National Working Committee of the APC has stated that the National Chairman of the party, Abdullahi Adamu, is alone in his stand about APC not supporting the choice of senate majority leader.

Hilliard Etta revealed that he has done some investigation and he discovered that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, consulted Abdullahi Adamu about the choice of the Senate Majority Leader before he made the announcement at the Senate.

Remember that shortly after the majority leader of the Senate was announced by Akpabio, Abdullahi Adamu had come out to say that the NWC of APC has not stated who will occupy that position.

However, Hilliard Etta noted that Abdullahi Adamu’s decision to come out in the public and deny being consulted by Akpabio is a journey in mischief. Hilliard Etta said that Abdullahi Adamu had is input in the decision of the choice of the leadership of the National Assembly.

Watch From The 3:04 Minute Of The Video Below:


Lighthousemedia (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 356 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

It Is Not Realistic for The Igbos to Say They Want to Break Away – Arewa Group Replies Asari Dokubo

10 mins ago

The Barcelona Attacking Trios That Scored Against Man United In The 2011 UCL Final

10 mins ago

Opinion: Man Utd Need To Show More Concern In Solving Their Striking Problem This Summer

21 mins ago

Reactions Trail Bayo Onanuga’s Tweet After Investigative Committee Indicted Mmesoma For Forgery

31 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button