Akin Osuntokun Reveals What The VC Of Ahmadu Bello University Said About Rigged Election

The Director General of the Labour Party Presidential Election Campaign for the 2023 presidential election, Akin Osuntokun, has maintained that the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Mahmood Yakubu, should be removed as the INEC Chairman.

Akin Osuntokun disclosed that the Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University stated that he shivered when his colleagues who were used as returning officers stated how they rigged the election.

Akin Osuntokun said that if professors could do the things the Vice Chancellor said they did, then one can only imagine what other people would do.

Akin Osuntokun made this known during an interview where he listed reasons why Mahmood Yakubu should be sacked. In backing his claim regarding what the Vice Chancellor of the Ahmadu Bello University said, Akin Osuntokun disclosed that he has what the Vice Chancellor said in quote and he was willing to give it out to the presenters.

Watch From The 20th Second Of The Video Below:



