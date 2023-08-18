Akin Osuntokun Reacts To Peter Obi’s Old Tweet Saying He Won The Election & He Will Prove It To Nigerians

The OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council Director General, Akin Osuntokun has reacted to an old tweet that the labour party presidential aspirant, Peter Gregory Obi made about winning the 2023 presidential election and proving it to Nigerians

The former governor of Anambra state, in a tweet that he made on his verified Twitter page stated that he won the election and he will prove it

It would be recalled that he made the statement after he held a press conference after the election

Peter obi held the press conference after the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC announced the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress, APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president

After the presss conference, he made a tweet on his page saying ” We won the election and we will prove it”

Akin Osuntokun, while reacting to the tweet stated that #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary

