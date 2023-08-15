Akin Osuntokun Reacts As He Shares Picture Of ‘All Eyes On The Judiciary’ Billboard Being Removed

Amid the ongoing uproar that has greeted the directive issued by the Advertising Regulatory Council Of Nigeria (ARCON) for all billboards bearing the ”All Eyes On The Judiciary” advert to be brought down across the country, prominent Southwest politician, and Labour Party chieftain, Balogun Akin Osuntokun has taken to social media to share a picture of one of the adverts being removed.

In a tweet posted on his Twitter handle on Tuesday, August 15, Osuntokun, who was the Director-General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council, shared a picture of some persons removing one of the ‘All Eyes On The Judiciary’ Billboard that went viral across social media platforms after it was erected in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) a few days ago.

Reacting to the removal of the billboard, the Labour Party chieftain insisted that such actions cannot prevent what is has been destined to happen.

He wrote; “You can’t prevent the emergence of an idea whose moment has arrived.”

