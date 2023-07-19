Akin Osuntokun Challenges: Does an Unfavorable Court Verdict Lead to Anarchy?

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has issued a cautionary message to the election petition court, urging them to carefully interpret the notion of 25% lawful votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to avoid potential chaos.

In response, Akin Osuntokun, the Director General of Peter Obi’s campaign council, expressed his firm belief that the court’s ruling should not be a cause for national unrest, irrespective of its outcome.

Osuntokun made these statements during an interview with Arise TV news, emphasizing the need for the ruling party to refrain from influencing the judges’ decision. He asserted that the Labour Party would gracefully accept the court’s verdict, even if it were unfavorable to their cause.

In his own words: ”Nigeria is a nation governed by the rule of law, and as such, there may be judgments that do not favor a candidate, even if they are the President. However, such outcomes should not lead to anarchy or redefine the principles of governance. Are you saying that if the court judgment does not go your way, it will lead to Anarchy? That is not logical to me, you want to predetermine what the judge will say.”

