Akeredolu Wrote A Long Letter To Buhari On Naira Swap But Failed To Do So During Owo Massacre- Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sen. Shehu Sanni, a former lawmaker from Kaduna and current member of the Peoples Democratic Party, has responded to Ondo state governor Rotimi Akeredolu’s letter to President Muhammadu Buhari over the country’s new cashless policy.

It should be recalled that various governors, particularly those under the ruling APC, have been reacting ever since the president issued his decision on the subject.

In a statewide broadcast, El Rufai has warned his people not to carry out the president’s order. Yet, some have expressed displeasure with the president’s stance on the matter by sending letters to his office.

Shehu Sanni has responded to a letter from the governor of Ondo state, who was one of the governors who wrote to President Buhari.

After reading Sanni’s lengthy letter, he claimed he had anticipated writing something of this length during last year’s Owo atrocity.

Please feel free to like, share, follow and comment for more information and also consider following me on social media.

Babe2023 (

)