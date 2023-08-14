Akeredolu Still in Germany, Not Yet Back, Says Aide

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, is presently in Germany for medical treatment and remains committed to his recovery, as confirmed by his Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olatunde. A circulating video on social media falsely suggested the governor’s return, prompting an official statement to clarify the situation.

The statement, released by Richard Olatunde, addressed the people of Ondo State, supporters, and well-wishers both within and outside the country. It acknowledged the eagerness of the citizens to have Governor Akeredolu back and assured them that his current focus is on his full recovery in Germany.

As per Channels Television on Sunday, August 13, 2023, Governor Akeredolu expressed his deep appreciation for the unwavering prayers and support from the citizens of Ondo State. He acknowledged their genuine concern and compassion, which have been instrumental in aiding his recovery journey during this challenging time.

It’s important to note that the governor’s return to Ondo State is imminent, as he plans to continue executing his administration’s development agenda. Despite his absence, his commitment to delivering positive and lasting development remains unwavering.

The video in question, which falsely suggested the governor’s return, was actually captured during his campaign tour in preparation for the previous Presidential and National Assembly elections. It was unrelated to his current medical situation.

Governor Akeredolu is eagerly looking forward to reuniting with the people of Ondo State. He expressed deep gratitude for the outpouring of love and support he has received and conveyed his excitement to continue working towards a brighter future for the Sunshine State.

As the governor’s recovery progresses, citizens and well-wishers are encouraged to stay updated through official channels for accurate information regarding his return to Ondo State and his continued dedication to providing impactful governance.

For now, the focus remains on Governor Akeredolu’s health and well-being as he strives for a full recovery to resume his duties in leading Ondo State toward prosperity and progress.

