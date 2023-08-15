Ajuri Ngelale Reacts to news that President BAT has barred Asari Dokubo, others from visiting him

According to a recent news article from the LEADERSHIP NEWSPAPER ONLINE, it has been stated that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has implemented a ban on all former Niger Delta militant leaders from visiting him at the presidential villa in Abuja, the capital of Nigeria.

At the same time, Ajuri Ngelale, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, responded to this situation by stating that he had no knowledge of the issue or the president’s instructions regarding it.

He said, “I have not heard any of such speculation going around within the State House. While we appreciate the desire for intriguing reportage, i think we should avoid speculative assumptions that have no verifiable basis in fact.”

The president has recently been rejecting requests for courtesy visits from prominent militant leaders and ethnic militias from the oil-rich region to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential villa, as reported by LEADERSHIP NEWSPAPER.

Additional information revealed that this situation arose as a result of recent statements made by Asari Dokubo and his public demonstration of armed young individuals in Rivers State.

