Ajuri Ngelale reacts over news that Tinubu has barred Asari-Dokubo, others from visiting him

According to a news that was published by the Leadership paper online this morning, it was reported that there were strong indications that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has barred all the former Niger Delta militant leaders from visiting him at the presidential villa, Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

Leadership paper reported that the requests for courtesy visits by notable militant leaders and ethnic militias from the oil-rich region to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the presidential villa have lately been disapproved by the president.

More information made it known that this development came due to Asari Dokubo’s utterances lately and his public display of gun wielding youths in Rivers State.

Meanwhile, while the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Ajuri Ngelale, was reacting to this development, he said that he was not aware of the issue, let alone, the president’s directive on the matter.

He said, “I have not heard any of such speculation going around within the State House. While we appreciate the desire for intriguing reportage, i think we should avoid speculative assumptions that have no verifiable basis in fact.”

