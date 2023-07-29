Ajaero:NLC Didn’t Walk Out Of Negotiations With FG, Rather Government Representatives Didn’t Show Up

According to Joe Ajaero, President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, contrary to popular opinion that the NLC walked out of meeting with the government, it was the government that stayed away from the meeting. “We went for the meeting, and apart from the secretary and her office staff, nobody from the government was there; we waited for hours and had to leave,” he explained.

In an interview with ARISE NEWS, Joe Ajaero emphasised that the NLC’s demands are the demands of every Nigerian. “It is the demand for the implementation of everything we agreed on: the alternative to PMS, the issue of palliatives, mass transit issues, and wage awards.” Those governors who speak about the minimum wage are demonstrating obvious ignorance because no state governor mentions the minimum wage.”

“We must be patient with the government, and the chief of staff is now proposing another sit-down on Monday, August 1st.” He claimed that after all decisions were made with the federal government, none of the committees formed to address the concerns were established, and no meetings were held until the NLC decided to rally. According to Joe Ajaero, while the NLC is giving the government time, they are causing more harm. He further stated,

“If we are still talking about N520 in fuel prices today and we are giving time, it will make more sense.” But they have made it plain that it is up to market forces and not the president.” According to Ajaero, the federal government continues to violate its agreements with the NLC and is not bargaining in good faith. “Agreements should not be signed only for the sake of signing them. They must uphold the sanctity of agreements.”

Furthermore, he inquired, “On what parameters are states making monetary palliative decisions?”The states making these judgements are extremely authoritarian; it is a case of take-it-or-leave-it handouts. Is the ten thousand naira that state governments are adding to salaries today’s rate of inflation? Why would a state provide a token of N10,000?”He stated, “The state governors have never taken the issue of worker welfare seriously.”

Source: ARISE NEWS

