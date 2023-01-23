Aisha Yesufu Reacts After Man Prayed Peter Obi Remembers Her When He Wins The election

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Popularly known Nigerian Human Rights activists and social media influencer, Aisha Yesufu, who is now a member of the Obidient Movement, in a statement released by her her twitter handle, reacted after a man called her and prayed, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, remembers her when he Presidential election.

Aisha Yesufu noted that we all as Nigerians must do away with the mentality of expecting people to be rewarded for campaigning or volunteering. She stated that we must be comfortable with people walking away after campaign.

She said, “I just got off a call where someone thanked me for all I am doing and prayed Peter Obi remembers me when he wins. We must do away with this mentality of expecting people to be rewarded for campaigning or volunteering. We must be comfortable with people walking away after campaign”.

What do you have to say about this?

