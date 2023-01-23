NEWS

Aisha Yesufu Reacts After Man Prayed Peter Obi Remembers Her When He Wins The election

Popularly known Nigerian Human Rights activists and social media influencer, Aisha Yesufu, who is now a member of the Obidient Movement, in a statement released by her her twitter handle, reacted after a man called her and prayed, the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, remembers her when he Presidential election.

Aisha Yesufu noted that we all as Nigerians must do away with the mentality of expecting people to be rewarded for campaigning or volunteering. She stated that we must be comfortable with people walking away after campaign.

She said, “I just got off a call where someone thanked me for all I am doing and prayed Peter Obi remembers me when he wins. We must do away with this mentality of expecting people to be rewarded for campaigning or volunteering. We must be comfortable with people walking away after campaign”.

Below is the screenshot of the original statement released by Aisha Yesufu her twitter handle;

