Aisha Buhari’s Former Aide Sues Her Over Illegal Detention, Demands N100m

Zainab Kassim, a former aide to Aisha Buhari, has filed a suit against her for illegal detention and demanding N100m as damages from her and other respondents.

She alleged that some DSS officers acting on the directive of the first lady allegedly abducted her and took her to the presidential villa where she was assaulted, dehumanised and abused by her with the backing of some officers of the DSS and police for deleting her posts on social media.

According to punchng.com, Kassim prays the court to declare her arrest and detention as unlawful.

The ex-aide was arrested between 18th and 22nd November, 2022.

A threat was issued to further arrest and detain the Applicant by agents of the second and third respondents on the orders and directives of the first respondent, without an order of court is unconstitutional, unlawful, illegal, and constitutes a violation of the human fundamental rights to personal liberty and freedom of movement.

She asked the court to restrain the police and DSS from arresting and torturing her again.

Zainab wants the immediate release of her Note 20 Ultra Mobile Phone demands damages of N100,000,000.

The case is yet to be assigned to a judge.

